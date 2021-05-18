New mayor of Carnforth is named

Coun Larry Branyan.

Coun Larry Branyan was co-opted to Carnforth Town Council in June 2015. He stood for election as a candidate for Crag Bank ward in 2019 and was returned as a Carnforth town councillor unopposed.

He Branyan is a member of the Finance & Governance Committee and was chair of the Asset Management from 2019 until his election as town mayor.

Coun Branyan has been a member of Carnforth Rotary Club since 2006 and was president from 2011-2012 and latterly was elected as district governor for Cumbria and Lancashire from 2017-2018. He is currently the Rotary district treasurer and webmaster, in addition to being an active Freemason.

Couns Branyan (town mayor), Smith (deputy mayor) and Watson (chair of asset management committee) hand over essential equipment to the Carnforth Wombles.

Coun Branyan was born in New Rochelle, New York, USA, but has lived in the UK since June 1969. He was educated at Epsom College and later attended Colby College in Waterville, Maine, for two years from 1977-1979, studying business administration before returning to the UK.

In 1981 he became a British citizen and served as a commissioned officer in the Royal Navy, and latterly the Royal Naval Reserve for a total of 26 years as a Mine Warfare and Diving Officer, later retraining as a Communication and Information Systems specialist. Coun Branyan was awarded the Reserve Decoration in 2002.

Since retirement from the Royal Navy, Coun Branyan has had various jobs ranging from working as a self-employed wood turner to co-owner of a craft shop in Keswick.

He is currently managing director of a web design and database development company specialising in small business and equestrian work.

Coun Branyan has lived in Lancashire since 1998 and shares a house with his former mother-in-law Mavis and their dog Rocco in Capernwray.

One of his first roles as town mayor took place on Sunday, when he joined other councillors in handing over essential equipment to the Carnforth Wombles.

The equipment will help them with their litter picking and weed clearances and help to keep them safe.