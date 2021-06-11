New managers for Crag Bank village hall in Carnforth

George Birkett and Julie Davey on handover day.

Opened in May 1985, the hall is home to Crag Bank Under 5s and has several regular hirers including judo, pilates, community choir and dog training!

Formerly run by a group of trustees, former Carnforth councillor George Birkett, now in his 90s, has been a trustee for more than30 years.

Ably assisted by the treasurer, Julie Davey, they have been solely in charge for the last 12 years where they have doggedly kept the building going - freely giving their time and effort throughout!

Crag Bank village hall.

Coun Steve Watson, chair of the Town Council’s Asset Management Committee, said: "Carnforth Town Council are delighted to become the new custodians of Crag Bank village hall.

"We are honoured to follow in the footsteps of George and Julie and sincerely thank them for their dedication and commitment to the hall and to the village of Crag Bank.

"The team at the council have some great plans to update the halls facilities. We will continue to support existing hall clients whilst looking to attract new users."

The village hall has just started to accept bookings following the lifting of some Covid-19 restrictions.