New Lancaster mayor dons his robes

Coun Mike Greenall.

Coun Mike Greenall took over as the Mayor of the City of Lancaster from Coun Malcolm Thomas.

Coun Greenall was first elected to the city council as a Morecambe Bay Independent ward councillor for Heysham South in 1999 until defeated in 2015. He was re-elected in the 2019 elections and has served on the city council ever since.

Born and educated in Fleetwood, Coun Greenall met his wife Margaret in 1969 whilst she was on holiday in the town. They were married in 1971 and went on to have three children and eight grandchildren.

In 1970 he started work as a plant operator at Fleetwood Power Station until it closed down in 1980. He was transferred to Heysham 1 Nuclear Power Station where he worked as an operator technician for 30 years until taking retirement in 2010 with 40 years in the electricity industry under his belt.

Having moved to Heysham in 1980, Coun Greenall was involved in the running of the Morecambe Nomads Youth Football Club for at least 18 years. Since 2013 he has been involved in the operation of Heysham Mossgate Community and Sports Centre.

During his mayoral year he will be supported by his deputy mayor, Coun Geoff Knight.

The mayor has decided to continue to support the local charities of the retiring mayor, Coun Thomas. These are Bay Hospitals Charity for the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Defying Dementia.

Reflecting on becoming mayor, Coun Greenall, said: “The last year has been tough to say the least. Seeing how communities and organisations have come together to support one another has been incredible and taught us all about the importance of community spirit.