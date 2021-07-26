New Labour leader for Morecambe and Lunesdale

Lizzi Collinge.

Lizzi Collinge was elected chair at the Constituency Labour Party's annual meeting on Thursday (July 22).

She was Parliamentary Labour candidate at the last General Election and is a Lancashire county councillor.

Lizzi said: "I'm really pleased to have been chosen to lead the Labour Party in Morecambe and Lunesdale as we rebuild our year-round campaigning after an 18-month hiatus.

"The pandemic has been an exceptionally tough time for our communities and the contribution of our Labour members has been amazing - volunteering at food banks, staffing vaccination centres and helping out their neighbours.

"As restrictions are lifted, we need Labour activism as much as ever - fighting for equality and safety for people still vulnerable to Covid, ensuring staff in reopening sectors have safe workplaces and decent conditions, and supporting families left on the breadline by Conservative Government policies."

Lizzi takes over from Phil Blundell, who was thanked for his work as chair over the past three years.

Vice-chairs are Coun Jean Parr (campaigns) and Coun Phil Black (membership).

Martin Gawith is the new secretary, succeeding Chris Hanna, and Emma Corless takes over from Chris Price as treasurer.