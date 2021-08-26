New Goburrito restaurant opens in Morecambe
Goburrito mexican restaurant have opened their new eaterie in Morecambe.
Posting a picture of their 'brand new, shiny Morecambe store' on Facebook, Goburrito said: "Come and have a nosey (and check out the view from the first floor.)"
Goburrito's new restaurant is in a prime position on Morecambe promenade (the former Greenwoods men store) and serves burritos, nachos, chilli specials, and more.
It is the third shop Goburrito will have - after setting up on Church Street in Lancaster 10 years ago and at Edward Roberts Court at Lancaster University around four years ago.
They specialise in "Mexican inspired slow-cooked food".