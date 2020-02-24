New footbridge installed over Lancaster Canal in Carnforth

A new aluminium footbridge was installed over the canal in Carnforth on Sunday evening.

Reader Michael Lamb sent us this photo of the new footbridge being lowered into position at 6pm on Sunday.

Kellet Road next to the footbridge was closed from midnight on Saturday to midnight on Sunday to allow the old steel bridge to be lifted out and replaced with a new aluminium one.

The footbridge provides access for pedestrians as the road bridge carrying Kellet Road over Lancaster Canal is too narrow for a footway.

The replacement was needed as surveys had shown that the existing steel bridge was deteriorating, with the aluminium one expected to need less maintenance, minimising the potential for future costs and disruption.