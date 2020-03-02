Network Rail tree removal sparks petition and 50 letters of complaint from Lancaster residents

Concern has been raised about loss of wildlife habitat, hidden fly-tipped rubbish, and the stability of garden buildings in Skerton.

Friends of St Chads' community group met with Network Rail twice to discuss how to undo the damage of the recent safety work in Skerton.

Tree removal revealed fly-tipped rubbish.

Before Christmas, contractors removed almost every tree and shrub by the railway to ensure that the overhead lines could operate safely.

Lancaster City Coun Jean Parr, who represents Skerton West, said this has resulted in the loss of habitat for birds, particularly owls, and other wildlife, and the churning of the path and destruction of the trees and shrubs at the railway side entrance to Barley Cop Wood.

She said it has also exposed previously hidden rubbish which had been fly-tipped in the past.

She said: "Residents were very shocked to have seen this rubbish uncovered by the removal of several years’ worth of undergrowth.

The recently held public meeting

"The instability of some sheds and garden buildings has also been exposed – they are right at the edge of the cutting which slopes very steeply down to the track.

"Recent storms may have undermined them still further.

"Residents of John Kay Court are also very concerned. In the event of slippage of larger items of rubbish onto the track, the safety of the trains could be compromised."

At a site meeting on February 17, residents met with representatives of Network Rail.

A petition and 50 letters of complaint were handed over, expressing residents’ concern about the situation.

At a community meeting on February 20, residents met with councillors, council officers and a representative of Network Rail and it was agreed that the rubbish would be removed by Network Rail as a matter of urgency, due to the safety issues involved.

The council cannot legally access the track to remove rubbish.

Wood chip would be delivered before the end of March to Barley Cop Wood, to stabilise the ground at the railway side entrance.

Network Rail also agreed to contribute towards the cost of planting trees on the St Chads grass verges to partially reintroduce habitat for the owls, and officers agreed to investigate

the re-wilding of the verges around the trees.

A meeting has since been arranged for March 6 to discuss planting schemes.

Network Rail also agreed to investigate funding for the installation of metal railings on the Vale side of the track, as there is a 600-metre gap. This will stabilise the sheds as well as

discourage future fly tipping.

Members of the ‘Friends of St Chads’ group now have a Facebook group for residents. Councillors and residents will organise litter picks on the Vale and St Chads to create improved pride in the area. The next residents meeting will be on April 20 to discuss progress.

Updates will be on the Facebook group, or residents can contact their local councillors.