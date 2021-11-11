Mystery of stunning flowers on historic Crook O' Lune bridge
Mystery surrounds a selection of beautiful flowers which have appeared on the old railway bridge at the Crook O' Lune beauty spot.
Since last week, the individual, colourful flowers have adorned the Grade II listed bridge over the River Lune and are being admired by puzzled walkers.
There are no written notes with the beautiful floral tributes, which have been carefully fastened with what seems like plastic ties.
