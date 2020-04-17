'Mr Warton Cricket Club' passes away at age of 89

Colin Bolton.

He was in his 89th year and apart from National Service had lived all his life in the village of Warton, where he was known by many as 'Mr Warton Cricket Club'.

Colin’s great great great grandfather brought the family to the village two centuries ago, where they became renowned and respected citizens.

Educated at the local Archbishop Hutton School and then Morecambe Grammar School, Colin was an apprentice joiner before serving his country in Korea in the so-called 'Forgotten War' of 1950-1953.

On his return his career choice was that of a dairyman, at which he worked until retirement.

Many a village youth considered it a rite of passage to ride in Colin’s milk float and then get paid as well!

The Bolton family have long been at the centre of Warton village and its doings. Not one for saying ‘no’ to assist in any good cause, Colin’s services were in regular demand.

Closest to his heart was the fortunes of Warton Cricket Club. Indeed, he was often called 'Mr Warton Cricket Club'.

As a player, captain, groundsman and official, Colin underpinned the rise of the club from its rustic roots to a ground and facilities deemed fit to host County Youth matches.

Crown Green Bowling was his other outdoor sporting passion.

In 2013 Colin received the ultimate reward for his 'Services to Cricket and the Community' when the Queen awarded him the British Empire Medal.

He was the first to admit that without the loyal support of his wife Sheila such an accolade would have been impossible. Both enjoyed the Buckingham Palace garden party.

Despite his energy and endeavour in many quarters Colin was first and foremost a family man. He is survived by Sheila, daughter Jayne, son-in-law Graeme, grandchildren Jack and Harry and great-grandchildren Bobby and Nancy, Jack’s children with fiancée Florence. Four generations.

Colin Bolton was a true son of Warton. The village will be a poorer place without his omnipresence.

The funeral will be held at Beetham Crematorium on Friday April 24 at noon but in the current coronavirus circumstances only immediate family are permitted mourners.