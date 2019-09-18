Morecambe Tory councillor says he won’t fight for Lancaster and Fleetwood seat in next general election

A potential Conservative Party candidate for the Lancaster and Fleetwood consituency has announced he won’t be running to become an MP in the next general election.

Morecambe South County Councillor Charlie Edwards, who is currently the lead member for health on Lancashire County Council, said that 2019 had been a rollercoaster and he needed “the time to be able to put my health and my family’s health first”.

In a statement released to the Lancaster Guardian, Coun Edwards said: “My mum has suffered a serious illness and so I need the time to be able to put my health and my family’s health first.

“Family is everything.

“I will continue to fight for the things I believe Lancaster and the surrounding area needs.

“I will definitely be putting my name forward to be the Member of Parliament for Lancaster in the future.

“I love this city and everything about it.

“Watch this space, you haven’t seen the last of me.”

County Coun Edwards lost his seat on Lancaster City Council following the local elections in May.

He had represented Bare Ward since 2015.

He is also the joint owner of The Boardwalk and Wellington pubs in Morecambe and said he had recently campaigned to save bus routes, improve recycling, and for MPs to respect the result of the Brexit referendum.

Coun Edwards said that the Lancaster and Fleetwood Conservative Association will be making a decision very shortly on who the candidate will be, and it is believed that a number of local people have applied.