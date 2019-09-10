Morecambe suicide teen’s story on Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson BBC show

The caring parents of a Morecambe teenager who took her own life have taken part in a BBC documentary tackling online bullying.

Paul ‘Pud’ Waterhouse and ex-wife Ann Waterhouse lost their daughter Sian Waterhouse in 2018 at the age of 16 and are featured in a BBC documentary with Little Mix girl band member Jesy Nelson who has been a victim of cyber bullying herself.

Pud said: “I was approached by the film company in February/March of this year and had a chat with one of the producers on the phone and they were asking what we had done in Sian’s memory and if we wanted to get involved in the documentary.

“If it helps somebody it’s worthwhile doing it, so I agreed to do it. We filmed at my ex-wife Ann’s house and on Sian’s memorial bench near the clock tower in Morecambe. The documentary is about Jesy’s story and what she has been through and also features other people involved that have had similar stuff done to them, including Sian who was bullied online.

“I told Jesy about Sian and how she was as a person. It was very emotional . I enjoy talking about Sian and telling people about what she was like.

“I made Jesy cry a few times. I’ve written a few poems about Sian and one of them is featured in the programme whilst we were sitting on the memorial bench.

Pud Waterhouse and his partner Lorraine Prest after the skydive in aid of Shine for Sian.

“Jesy is friendly and easy to talk to, it’s just that she is famous. We are the worst case scenario. We want to make people aware of what can happen if someone is trolling a person on Instagram or Snapchat, they don’t know where that person is mentally and that could be the thing that pushed them over the edge.

“How would you feel if the result of what you had said makes someone take their own life? The documentary is on at a primetime slot and we hope that by people watching it, it will make them think twice before trolling someone.”

Pud, who has done 800 parachute jumps, took part in a charity parachute jump at Cockerham with 31 people.

The parachute jumps look set to raise £15,000 and if so, Sian’s family will have raised a total of £55,000 for Lancashire MIND.

Odd One Out starring Little Mix’ Jesy Nelson and the Waterhouse family will be aired on Thursday on BBC1 at 9pm.

Sian’s story has been highlighted on World Suicide Prevention Day, today, September 10, which aims to raise awareness of the scale of suicide around the globe.