Morecambe stunt school closes as owner looks to future

A Morecambe stunt school and kids’ party venue has shut its doors after 18 years.

Regent Park Studios in Regent Road has closed to the public, but will still host gym and fitness classes which will be run privately within the building.

Owner and stuntman Martin Shenton said the opening of a rival business significantly reduced the business’ income, and he had no option but to close.

He also said he was busy with his work in TV and film, and did not have the time to invest in the business.

Long term, the building could end up becoming flats, he said.

Mr Shenton, who has worked as a stunt double in films including Les Miserables and Tomorrow Never Dies, as well as playing Coronation Street Ken Barlow’s stunt double, said: “I want to say thanks very much to my loyal customers, I’m very sorry that it’s come to this, but we can only survive for so long.

“There will still be the gym and fitness classes, so we’ll give that some time and see how it goes.

“If it doesn’t work out, I’ll probably turn it into flats.

“The birthday party thing will probably finish, as it’s just not worth the stress.

“People hurt themselves doing silly things.

“Once someone has tried to sue you, the insurance company ends up doubling the insurance and it becomes increasingly difficult.

It’s closed now while I do the work that’s needed.”

Mr Shenton, who also owns The Park Hotel next door, added: “I’m really busy with the film and TV side of things.

“I’m a health and safety consultant and in quite high demand.

“I’ve been doing quite a lot of TV commercials.

“I’ve been doing community based things for quite a while now but it’s got to the point where I need to start thinking about the future.”