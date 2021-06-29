Morecambe Road School pupils and staff to do 24 hour relay to raise money for Teenage cancer charity

The pupils and staff are raising funds to support Teenage Cancer Trust and their vital services for young people with cancer.

The relay will take place on July 8-9.

The children will complete the laps around the track during school hours, and staff will take over in the evening, through the night and into the following morning.

Lauren Maguire, a teaching assistant at Morecambe Road School, who beat Stage 3 cancer.

Anna Dootson, head teacher at Morecambe Road School said: “Four years ago, a valued member of our team, the beautiful Lauren Maguire, bravely and modestly beat Stage 3 cancer. During this time, Lauren Maguire was supported by Teenage Cancer Trust, for whom we are hoping to raise as much money as possible. In celebration of Lauren's four years being cancer-free, our incredible children and staff team will be taking it in turns to walk/run around our school track for 24 hours. This will be a huge achievement for all the team involved and will celebrate Lauren's recovery and also hopefully the light at the end of the Covid tunnel.”

Emma Cross, Relationship Manager North West & Yorkshire at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “We’re so grateful to the pupils and staff at Morecambe Road School for taking on this fantastic challenge. Young people with cancer have been hit harder than most by the pandemic. Many have gone months without seeing their friends and have worries that their treatment could be disrupted. Others fear catching coronavirus while their immune system is lowered and have had to face hospital visits and stays without loved ones due to infection control measures. The money raised by the sponsored 24-hour relay will mean that we can continue to provide young people with expert nurses to support them through treatment, dedicated youth workers to help them cope with anxiety and isolation, and a virtual network of other young people to chat to.

“All of this makes their difficult journey that little bit easier.”

To help raise money for the Morecambe Road team who will be taking on this 24-hour relay, please visit their Just Giving page hereTo find how to fundraise or make a donation for Teenage Cancer Trust visit

Lauren Maguire, a teaching assistant at Morecambe Road School, who beat Stage 3 cancer.

hereEveryday, seven young people in the UK aged 13-24 hear the devastating words “you have cancer” and their lives are turned upside down, so sponsored fundraising events such as this 24-hour relay event, helps raise essential funds for the charity.