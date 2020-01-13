Morecambe resident marks 100th birthday with double celebration

Morecambe resident Phyllis Pittam celebrated her 100th birthday last week with a special delivery from the Queen.

And like the Queen, who has two birthdays, Phyllis enjoyed two celebrations for her centenary.

Firstly, she enjoyed a big party at the Thai Black Stone and Grill, where she enjoyed a specially prepared plate of her favourite dish – 10 tempura prawns in sweet chilli sauce.

She then had another party on her actual birthday, January 9, prepared for her by the fabulous staff at Park View residential home where she has lived since 2017.

Phyllis moved to Morecambe from Cornholme near Todmorden in 1964. She had been a weaver, but after arriving in Morecambe started work in the Marks & Spencer opposite the Arndale in Morecambe town centre.

After years of dedicated service to M&S she moved to work in the office in Woolworths, from where she retired at 60 to look after her husband, Teddy, when he was recovering from a heart bypass.

Phyllis was a keen ballroom dancer in her younger years, and after retiring was able to spend four afternoons a week strutting her stuff until she was well into her mid 80s.

When asked what her secret is to a long life, she said: “Being in charge!”

Phyllis’ son David said his mum was always the head of the family. When she was living independently, she would always love to cook and bake for friends and family.

She took great pride in making her house somewhere everyone would feel at home.