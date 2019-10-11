Morecambe pub fun day raises over £3,000

Morecambe pub The William Mitchell left charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation in seventh heaven when landlady Tricia Ulyatt presented local fundraising co-ordinator Julie Hesmondhalgh with a cheque for £3,300.

The donation was raised by the pub’s seventh annual August Bank Holiday fun day for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The event was held in glorious sunshine and boasted live music, stalls, bouncy castles, face painting and a barbecue.

It takes the funds raised for the charity by The William Mitchell’s staff and regulars to more than £25,000.

Julie said: “We’re massively grateful to Tricia, her husband Steve and daughter Maria plus all their staff and patrons for this wonderful donation and all their fundraising over the years.

“They put on a wonderful event that makes the holiday weekend special for a lot of people. It’s something I always enjoy attending. There’s lots going on and tremendous enthusiasm from everyone involved to ensure all runs smoothly and successfully.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

For further information visit www.rosemere.org.uk.