Morecambe Pride returns for town's second event

The colourful parade at the first Morecambe Pride in 2019.

The event - headlined by British singer/songwriter Angie Brown - takes place on Saturday July 31.

The day kicks off with a parade from The Battery at 11am, ending at the event stage next to The Midland, where stalls, fairground rides and music will continue all afternoon.

Other performers appearing include Nicki French, Ross Alexander, Sean Smith, The Rhetoriks and Dean Richardson as Freddie Mercury.

Angie Brown headlines Morecambe Pride 2021.

The event will be hosted by Demi Godd and Annie Wallace from Hollyoaks.

Organised by Out In The Bay, the day will be run according to any government restrictions in place at the time.

Robert Mee from Out In The Bay said the team have been meeting with the local events safety advisory group to ensure it will go ahead safely.

Out In The Bay is a Lancaster-based charity which works with LGBTQI people and young adults, people who misuse drugs and alcohol, and those living with long-term sexual health conditions.

The parade at the first Morecambe Pride in 2019.

And Robert said they are looking forward to holding the event again after a difficult year.

"We are really looking forward to bringing this back because the community needs it," he said.

"I am just happy that we are going to have events happening this year. At Out in the Bay our referrals have gone up 50 per cent and it's a lot of younger people in really bad places.

"For many of them, school was an escape for them, and I think for a lot of them [lockdown] has been devastating.

"We are very excited to bring this event back, and hopefully we can bring a bit of sunshine to Morecambe.

"Even though it will be scaled down this year, I think it will help to put Morecambe on the map."