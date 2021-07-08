Morecambe praised by national newspaper for having 'everything a traditional seaside destination needs'

Wednesday's edition of the Daily Mail featured a write-up of all that is good about Morecambe Bay.

Journalist Mal Rogers says Morecambe Bay "has everything a traditional seaside destination needs - beautiful coastline, glorious beaches, towns with promenades, newfangled sports such as paragliding and mountain biking, and excellent fish and chip shops".

Under the headline "Moreish Morecambe", the author also recommends readers visit the Winter Gardens, Carnforth station and St Patrick's Chapel in Heysham, including the churchyard's famous tombs.

Morecambe gets a glowing review in the Daily Mail this week.

In addition, he suggests taking part in a Cross Bay Walk with new Queen's Guide, Michael Wilson.

Rogers also highlights the area's prominence in ITV drama The Bay, currently filming for a third series around Heysham and Morecambe.

"It's hardly surprising that a television series should be set in this area of Lancashire, just south of the Lake District," he writes.

"The headlands along Morecambe Bay provide dramatic seascape views over a dozen islands, and beyond them the Irish Sea."