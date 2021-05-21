Morecambe music producer's remix to theme for ITV drama The Bay gains thousands of fans thanks to show's writer Daragh Carville

And the tune has gained recognition after being retweeted by the show's writer, Lancaster-based Daragh Carville.

John 'Faz' Farrell, of Sound Of Faz Productions, produces various genres, including laidback, downtempo music, a lot of which is released on various labels.

However, his re-composition of the theme tune to The Bay - which he created earlier this year - has gained a new wave of fans after a retweet from Daragh Carville.

A screenshot from the video John Farrell made to accompany his remix.

It has now been watched more than 14,000 times on YouTube."In this day in age it is quite an achievement for just over three months," Faz said."I make music for people, that’s ultimately the aim. The offshoot is it gets picked up and signed to labels sometimes and I can jump from this type of laidback music to mixing dance classics on my weekly radio show."

Morecambe born and bred Faz has been producing music for more than 15 years, as well as being a DJ.

He is a regular producer for DMC records, supplying them with remixes of the latest hot tracks from Ava Max through to Adele and earlier this year had three releases on one of the largest EDM labels in Spain – Blanco Y Negro Music.

The past 12 months also presented various remix opportunities with official remixes released for Eliot Kennedy’s track ‘Destiny’ (who has worked with artists such as Aretha Franklin, Bryan Adams, The Spice Girls and Gary Barlow alongside mentoring Little Mix on the X Factor) and the Rednex (of ‘Cotton Eye Joe’ fame) track ‘Nowhere In Idaho’.

John 'Faz' Farrell, of Sound of Faz Productions.

Faz also self-releases his own tracks onto all the major platforms from Spotify and iTunes through to Amazon Music and Beatport.

"A lot of these are in a relaxing, chillout style," he said. "That said, when I do DJ I tend to play uplifting trance or funky house and my weekly radio show ‘Sound Of Faz Radio’ that streams live on mixcloud every Friday from 7-9pm at is very much a new concept in radio as I have no musical rules, so play anything from the latest pop music through to rock, disco and dance music, so my musical tastes are vast.

"I tend to make music that I want to make at that time so I am not restricted to any one genre. Certainly I currently have a few trance tracks nearing completion ready for release so watch out for those!

"I, along with most of the country it seems, enjoyed the gripping drama ‘The Bay’ filmed in our wonderful town of Morecambe. The theme music definitely stood out to me as it carried the kind of vibe that I strive for with my own production so I felt I had to add my spin to it.

"After researching who produced the theme tune, I wasn’t surprised to see it was Samuel Sim as he is definitely someone I look up to with many, many award-winning film and TV scores under his belt.

"My version is more a re-composition than a remix as I retained all the original music and the haunting vocals from Storme and then added my own elements to build up the tension even more including extra drums and pads and a lovely string bridge towards the end.

"After uploading to my YouTube channel it definitely took off and within a month or so it had around 5,000 views which for a video with no promotion or marketing is very promising.

"As it stands, it is coming up to 15,000 views and growing each day. All of the comments are fantastic which are lovely to read.

"My main aim was to add to the emotion of the track which people seem to agree with which shows I did my job correctly! It even had a retweet from the writer of The Bay himself Daragh Carville which was great to see. It is set as my featured video on my YouTube channel at youtube.com/soundoffaz.

"I continued the theme music vibe with my version of the Line Of Duty closing theme which again can be found on the YouTube channel."

Faz's new track ‘Liberty’ is released on all platforms on May 28, and his website is regularly updated.