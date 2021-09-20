Morecambe MP secures Parliament debate on Eden Project North

An aerial CGI view of the proposed Eden site in Morecambe.

Morecambe MP David Morris has secured the debate to discuss the economic benefits of the scheme.

It will be held from 11am on Wednesday September 22 in Westminster Hall.

Eden bosses hope the scheme will go before Lancaster City Council's planning committee in December.

Morecambe MP David Morris.

If all goes to plan, the official opening of the attraction is scheduled for summer 2024.

And the team has promised that Eden North will transform Morecambe into a "21st Century seaside town" by acting as a stimulus to drive further investment.

CEO David Harland said they will continue to lobby government in terms of suitable grant funding.

And he said there would be "economic, social and environmental enhancement" to the area.

How the Eden Project North could look.

The use of local business people and working in conjunction with local businesses moving forward was reiterated, with up to 400 jobs set to be created.

"We will be looking to only buy locally, and there will be jobs within the local area," Mr Harland said. "We hope that by creating this location it will encourage others to come in and invest in the area.

"That's how you really drive economic activity. Eden can act as a stimulus to the area."