Morecambe man to walk 66 miles to Leeds in memory of boss

Kieran Taylor.

Kieran Taylor will be undertaking the 66-mile charity walk to raise as much money as possible for St John's Hospice in memory of the great care they provided Sue Trigg.

Sue sadly passed away in January and was cared for by the hospice towards the end of her life.

Sue was manager of the Asda in Lancaster Road store from 2017 until early 2020. She married to become Sue Rose in the weeks before she passed away.

Kieran, who lives in South Avenue and has worked at the Morecambe Asda for six years, said: "Anyone associated with Asda will at some point have been touched by the caring nature of Sue, who tragically lost her short battle with cancer earlier this year.

"The impact she had on all colleagues at both Asda Morecambe and Asda Lancaster during her managerial roles is a testament to the type of person she was, not only being a great manager but helping people as much as possible outside of work too.

"I vowed at the time of her unfortunate passing in January to do some form of fundraising effort on behalf of the store in Morecambe but due to travel and Covid restrictions, now is the time to do it."

Kieran, 27, will be doing his walk from Asda Morecambe to Asda House in Leeds over the course of two days from June 30 to July 1.