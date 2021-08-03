Morecambe man helps raise over £11,000 for Rainbow Hub charity

Chris said: “No one could believe I would actually be able to jump out of a plane as I am scared of heights – but I can honestly say that I loved it. It was like nothing else and carried on my tradition of being able to help Rainbow Hub every year.”

The event was organised by the expert Black Knights Parachute Centre, the longest running centre in the UK, and took place at their base near Lancster. The team of twelve opted to increase their jump from 11,000 feet to 15,000 feet – the highest possible in the UK.

Participants’ ages ranged from 16 – the youngest - to 65 years and they are all supporters of Rainbow Hub, with many either family of staff members or parents of children who use the services at the charity.

Rainbow Hub skydive 2021 from left: Chris Nardone, Natalie Dowling, George Rothwell, Becky Searles, Lucy Bretherton, Daryll Standring.

Everyone did a fantastic job attracting sponsorship with a delighted Natalie Dowling from Leeds raising over £1200 with the support of her company, Efficient Frontiers International, whilst Chris Murray from Windermere, whose son Cole attends Rainbow Hub, raised £2158 including £545 from

his Round Table and Cole’s school.

Everyone felt it was a special and unforgettable experience and Daryll Standring from Blackburn said “that was genuinely the best thing I have ever done in my whole life!”

Becky Searls from Manchester, whose sister works for the fundraising team at Rainbow Hub, said, “My skydive was one of the most amazing experiences I think I will ever have, and being able to raise money for such a worthy charity made it even more special.

Lyndsay Fahey, CEO, Rainbow Hub, said: “What a tremendous achievement and we are obviously delighted with the fantastic amount they have raised. Our sincere thanks go to them all for getting involved – it means so much to all the children and team at Rainbow Hub – without help from people like them we would not be able to continue to offer the therapies that are so important to the children we support.”

If anyone fancies the challenge and experiencing an adrenaline rush like no other, there will be another event on Friday September 172021.

£50 will secure a place and Rainbow Hub can advise on fundraising opportunities.