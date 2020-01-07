Morecambe hotel closure story tops charts in The Visitor 2019 - top 20 here

A Morecambe hotel which closed in December amid questions over the disappearance of £50m was our most read story online in 2019.

The story about the Headway Hotel - ‘Morecambe hotel shuts as investigation is launched into disappearance of £50m’ - topped the charts for The Visitor online when it was published on December 19.

Morecambe Pride parade.

Facebook was by far the most popular place to access our stories, followed by the Google search engine.

Here’s a list of our Top 20 stories for 2019.

20. Morecambe man jailed for four-and-a-half years for historic sex abuse of schoolgirl Oct 04

19. Latest court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe Nov 21

18. Morecambe teen tragic story on Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson BBC show Sep 10

17. Body of man in his 30s found in woodland in Morecambe Jul 19

16. Police appeal after third armed robbery in Morecambe Feb 20

15. Two dead after fire at Morecambe working men’s club Oct 09

14. Latest court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe Oct 24

13. Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe 08/10/19 Oct 10

12. Hungry children in Morecambe ‘stealing apple cores from bins’ headteacher tells BBC Breakfast Jan 10

11. TV Masterchef opens restaurant in Morecambe May 16

10. Two men from Morecambe and Heysham fined thousands for fly-tipping Dec 04

9. Brand new Morecambe webcams give the world a birds’ eye view of the town and bay Jun 14

8. Man dies from serious head injuries in Morecambe - investigation underway Apr 23

7. Morecambe Frontierland site owners challenged by Lancaster City Council to be open with residents about plans Oct 03

6. £25m plan for Morecambe’s town centre, railway station, and promenade revealed

5. Morecambe Pride: Pictures from the first ever event in Morecambe Jul 22

4. Breaking news: Two people rescued from fire at Morecambe social club Oct 09

3. Boy stabbed in legs, arm and back in Morecambe cycle path attack Jul 15

2. Scaffolder who fell 30ft from roof in Morecambe has been named Nov 25

1. Morecambe hotel shuts as investigation is launched into disappearance of £50m Dec 19