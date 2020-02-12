Morecambe hairdresser braves the shave for Lulu

A hair salon owner will be braving the shave to raise money for a Heysham dog rescue charity.

Jo Lane, who owns Betty Jo’s salon at the Festival Market in Morecambe, will have her head shaved by her barber husband on Saturday at noon at the salon.

Owners of Betty Jo's, Jo and Martin Lane.

Jo said: “Last year we took in two rescue dogs from Dizzy Chihuahua Rescue, Lulu and Casper. Sadly Lulu passed away on Christmas Eve so as a token of love and in memory of Lulu, I’m braving the shave for the rescue centre that allowed this little lady into my family’s lives. If we can help give another dog a forever home all the better.”

Along with Jo, her auntie Cheryl Rogers will also be having her head shaved to raise funds for Macmillan . If you would like to support Jo visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/dizzy-chihuahua-rescue.