Morecambe Food and Drink Trail launched

Morecambe Business Improvement District (BID) has launched its first food and drink trail to highlight the variety of foods and beverages that Morecambe has to offer visitors and residents.

The Morecambe Beer, Wine & Food Trail takes you on a journey through Morecambe’s pubs, bars, restaurants, and cafes taking in real ale bars, quirky coffee shops, takeaways andtraditional pubs.

The guide also features all the car parking facilities, electric vehicle charging, and taxi services.

A spokesperson for Morecambe BID said: “To take part in the self-guided trail, download the map gather your loved ones, or friends, and head to Morecambe!

“With so many options to choose from, enjoy trying somewhere new for dinner, or perhaps grab a takeaway on the way home.

“These maps are a great way to get the public exploring the town’s restaurants, cafes, bars, and pubs.”

The Beer, Wine & Food Trail forms part of the Morecambe trails, which started in 2017 with the Morecambe Town Guide. Successful town treasure trails followed. Maps can be collected from locations across the town, including the Morecambe Tourist Information Centre.

Download the map HERE