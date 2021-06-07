Morecambe charity Unique Kidz and Co buy building and plot of land in the town

This is the biggest development for the charity founded by two mums of children with disabilities in 2009, since it first opened it’s doors 12 years ago and it marks the start of an exciting new chapter.

The charity, based in Morecambe, has purchased the building which has been its temporary home since 2015 on Woodhill Lane.

Unique Kidz and Co currently runs all of its services, including an afterschool and holiday club, a daytime support service for young adults, stay and play groups for under five’s and a siblings group, from the building on Woodhill Lane and this latest development will allow the charity to grow its services

Jane Halpin and Denise Armer, Co Founders of Unique Kidz and Co and two local mums.

even more.

In addition to the building, Unique Kidz and Co has also purchased the large plot of land immediately next to the original site and has big plans for its future.

Co-Founder and trustee Jane Halpin said: “All the support we have had, everything we have done over the past 12 years has been leading up to this point. Not only have we been able to secure the building but we have also purchased the piece of land next door which is an absolute dream come true.

"It’s this that will help us to expand on all of our services and support more families. We have so many exciting plans in the pipeline – so watch this space.”

The charity hopes to celebrate its big news with all the children, young adults and families over the summer and is looking for support from local businesses and the local community to help make the future bright and exciting for disabled children and young adults.

Senior manager Hannah Procter said: "This is such an exciting time for the charity and it feels so special to be a part of it. This is such a huge moment for Unique Kidz and Co and we want to make sure all young people with disabilities have a place to play, have fun, make friends and be unique.”