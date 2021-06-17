Morecambe branch of group which offers women a global voice joins worldwide birthday celebrations

Soroptimists and guests celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Morecambe and Heysham Club in 2019.

Soroptimist International is the world's largest women's service organisation with much prized consultative status at the United Nations.

A global voice and organisation for women, Soroptimist International is dedicated to the health and welfare of women and children.

Committed to a world where women and girls achieve their individual and collective potential, Soroptimist International strives to give women and girls an equal voice in creating strong and peaceful communities worldwide.

To celebrate 100 years of the organisation, Soroptimist International clubs (amongst other endeavours) have planted more than 22,000 trees (and counting).

Soroptimist International of Great Britain and Ireland have dedicated a sculpture at the National Memorial Arboretum. They have have supported the national memorial for many years.

The members of the Soroptimist International Club of Morecambe and Heysham have been active in the celebrations. They have facilitated the planting of an elder tree locally, in conjunction with the Lancaster and District Conservation Volunteers.

A lasting legacy and a small contribution to the eradication of the disastrous effect of climate change, which affects us all worldwide.

The Morecambe and Heysham club has been in existence since 1939, and worked tirelessly all through the war years looking after the women and children who needed their help and support.

The club also ran a canteen for servicemen and women, and knitted socks and scarves for the troops.

Since 1945 the Morecambe and Heysham club has devoted time working with, and supporting, many charities locally, nationally and internationally.

Most recently the club has supported Derian House. One member 'Braved the Shave' for Macmillan Cancer Support and raised nearly £2,000.

The members also support Morecambe Homeless Action, providing Christmas presents each year.

Women's safety is always high on the agenda for Soroptimists the world over. They strive continuously to help protect women and girls from domestic violence and coercion, FGM, forced marriage and honour-based violence, modern day slavery and human trafficking, elder abuse and reducing women's imprisonment.