Morecambe boxing champ Tyson Fury to feature in four-part ITV documentary called Meet the Furys

Morecambe boxer Tyson Fury is to feature in a four-part ITV documentary about his family life.

Tyson will be joined by younger brother and fellow boxer Tommy – fresh from his stint on ITV reality show Love Island – on the programme, which will be called Meet the Furys.

According to reports, ITV have said it will give viewers “an unprecedented insight into the life of one of the most fascinating and controversial figures in British sport”.

The show will be filmed over several months and follow Tyson, and his friends and family, as he defends his heavyweight boxing lineal championship in Las Vegas against rival Deontay Wilder.

Viewers can also expect a ringside seat inside the life of boxing champ Tyson, and footage will include life at his Morecambe home.

His wife Paris will make an appearance as well as their five children, along with his brothers – including Tommy – and their dad John, who trained him to become a champion boxer from when he was eight years old.

The programme will show a different side to the heavyweight champion, who has been open about his battles with mental health and addiction.

One clip shows the boxer – who is known as the Gypsy King – days after being crowned heavyweight champion putting nappies in the bin and taking the rubbish out.

ITV Head of Development Factual Entertainment Kate Teckman said: “This is a unique opportunity to gain an insight into this enigmatic figure whose battles inside and outside the ring have made him one of the most talked about people in popular culture.

“With unprecedented access, this series aims to offer a full picture of Tyson Fury and his background that is sure to pin viewers to the ropes.”