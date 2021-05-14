Morecambe beaches awarded prestigious national title

Morecambe's North and South beaches have been named among the latest winners of the prestigious Seaside Awards.

Keep Britain Tidy have today announced the winners of the awards, and in the north west, 11 beaches were awarded the Seaside Award.

Seaside Awards were awarded to Morecambe North and South; St Annes Pier; Ferry Beach and Marine Beach in Fleetwood; Jubilee Beach in Cleveleys; Rossall Beach; Bispham; and Blackpool North, Central and South.

Zephie Begolo, communications and engagament manager for the Turning Tides Partnership, said: "We are delighted to see so many of the beaches in the north west achieve these presitgious awards.

"This shows that our beaches are among some of the best in the world, thanks to the hard work of our partners and our wonderful volunteers who work so hard to keep our beaches clean and safe."

This year, England can boast 76 Blue Flag beaches, more than Brazil, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Israel, Malta, Mexico or South Africa. In addition, 132 beaches have received a Seaside Award.

Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: "This year, more than ever, we are going to be relying on our country’s beautiful beaches to escape for a much-needed break after all the stresses and strains of the past year.

“Last year, due to the pandemic, we did not have the opportunity to celebrate all the great award-winning beaches around the coast so this year we are delighted to have even more winners than we did in 2019, thanks to the incredible work of the teams around the country that make our beaches clean and safe for us all to enjoy.

“From environmental education for the local community and ensuring responsible beach use, to cleaning regimes and an increasing number of recycling facilities, it is a full-time commitment to create beaches worthy of these awards.