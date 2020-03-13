Morecambe Bay nature reserve gets VisitEngland accolade

VisitEngland has announced the winners of its 2019 Visitor Attraction Accolades and RSPB Leighton Moss and Morecambe Bay nature reserve at Silverdale has been recognised for providing an outstanding visitor experience.

Just 73 attractions across the entire country received this annual distinction, with Leighton Moss being one of only two in Lancashire. Staff and volunteers at the popular outdoor attraction, located within the Arnside and Silverdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, were delighted to receive the recognition for going the extra mile in providing a high-quality day out for visitors.

RSPB Leighton Moss. Picture by Darren Andrews.

Leighton Moss was praised for its warm and friendly welcome in the visitor centre, the customer-focused layout and service in the shop, the quality of food in its café and the facilities for visitors exploring the extensive nature reserve trails.

Jon Carter, Visitor Experience Manager at Leighton Moss said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be a winner of a VisitEngland 2019 Visitor Attraction Accolade. With around 100,000 visitors a year, we are committed to making sure that everyone who comes to Leighton Moss has a truly great experience and our goal is to enthuse as many people as possible to care about nature and the environment”.

Jon added: “We know that time spent outdoors, surrounded by nature, is good for our well-being but we also want it to be thoroughly enjoyable for everyone. Our programme of events and activities are designed to suit all from families to experienced birdwatchers and we love to welcome first-time visitors as well as our many regulars!”

RSPB Leighton Moss nature reserve offers miles of trails, seven viewing hides, a nine-metre Skytower and is home to rare and spectacular wildlife including marsh harriers, otters, bitterns, red deer and bearded tits.