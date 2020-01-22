Morecambe Bay diesel spill update: Public advised to avoid the water

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the water in and around Heysham over the next 24-48 hours.

Lancaster City Council said “quite a small amount” of diesel has created a thin film of pollution which the tide has brought on to beaches in and around the Morecambe and Heysham area. A spokesman said that the weather conditions have meant that the smell of diesel has been left hanging in the air. The city council has been working with the Coastguard to assess the extent of the diesel spill, which it is understood may have come from a vessel out in Morecambe Bay. The spokesman said: “It’s a thin film which the tide has brought in, and as the tide has gone out, it has left it behind on the beach and in some of the rock pools. “We are now waiting for a specialist in oil spillages to provide us with some more advice on the next steps we should take. “It may be that once the tide comes in again it will take it back out to sea. “We’ve put some advisory signs out, warning people of the situation, and we advise people to stay out of the water for the next 24-48 hours.”