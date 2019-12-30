Boxing Day Dip in Morecambe in aid of St John's Hospice.

Morecambe Bay Boxing Day Dip: Photos from the event

The third annual Big Boxing Day Dip and Swim saw a hundred people launch themselves into the waters of Morecambe Bay in aid of Lancaster’s hospice.

They were cheered on by hundreds of well-wishers who also braved the weather to support the imaginatively dressed dippers and swimmers – and to generously donate money to St John’s Hospice.

Boxing Day Dip in Morecambe in aid of St John's Hospice.

1. We did it!

Boxing Day Dip in Morecambe in aid of St John's Hospice.
other
Buy a Photo
Boxing Day Dip in Morecambe in aid of St John's Hospice. Photo by Keith Douglas Photography.

2. Three little pigs

Boxing Day Dip in Morecambe in aid of St John's Hospice. Photo by Keith Douglas Photography.
other
Buy a Photo
Boxing Day Dip in Morecambe in aid of St John's Hospice.

3. It's not cold really!

Boxing Day Dip in Morecambe in aid of St John's Hospice.
other
Buy a Photo
Boxing Day Dip in Morecambe in aid of St John's Hospice.

4. Bananaman and friends

Boxing Day Dip in Morecambe in aid of St John's Hospice.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3