Morecambe and Caton residents among BBC Radio Lancashire community award winners

A charity which helps children with special needs, a kind neighbour and Morecambe’s ‘Sooty Man’ were among winners of the BBC Radio Lancashire Community Heroes Awards 2019.

The radio station honoured unsung heroes from across Lancashire at a glittering awards ceremony at Blackburn’s King George’s Hall on Saturday night.

Keith Ainsworth.

John Clayton, managing editor of BBC Radio Lancashire, said: “The kindness and dedication of each and every one of the 37 finalists is awe-inspiring and truly humbling.

“It’s so important to us at BBC Radio Lancashire to recognise the hard work and commitment of these unsung heroes, who really are the glue that holds the county together.”

The ceremony also saw performances from the One Voice Community Choir, Ribble Valley singer/songwriter Lauren Jean and national star AJ Brown.

The Good Neighbour Award went to Lee Gott fromCaton, the Pride of Lancashire Award went to Unique Kidz and Co, who are based in Morecambe, and the BBC Radio Lancashire Community Hero Award was given to Keith Ainsworth, who is known as Morecambe’s ‘Sooty Man’.

Lee Gott.

Keith recently retired after spending 35 years raising £450,000 for the Royal National Institute for Blind People.

He is well known locally for using collection boxes in the shape of the popular puppet Sooty.

Meanwhile, the Education Award was given to former Heysham headteacher Dave McPartlin, who now teaches in Fleetwood.