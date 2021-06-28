Missing Paisley man, 53, has links to Blackpool and Morecambe

John Smith was due to attend an appointment on Friday, June 25 but police say he failed to return home.

He was reported missing on Saturday morning (June 26) and officers believe he may have been in Bond Street, Blackpool, at around 10am on Sunday (June 27).

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "John often socialises in Paisley but no-one has seen or heard from him recently and concern for him is growing.

John Smith (pictured) is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build with greying, auburn hair. (Credit: Police Scotland)

"Officers have been checking CCTV footage for any further information on John or where he might have gone."

John is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build with greying, auburn hair. He also wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a blue shirt, blue jeans and white trainers.

John also has links to Blackpool and Morecambe.

Anyone who has seen John or has any information about his whereabouts should call 101, quoting incident number 1164 of June 26.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.