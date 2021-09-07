Meet Lily, the porky Lancashire pooch that looked like a puffer fish

Lily, a Jack Russell-type dog, was overfed by her former owner and not getting enough exercise. She was found to be almost twice the weight she should have been when the RSPCA were called out to help.

Animal rescuer, inspector Demi Hodby visited the eight-year-old dog in her previous home and tried to work with the owner to help Lily slim down and enjoy some quality of life.

But the owner was struggling to meet her needs so agreed to sign the pet over into the care of the RSPCA and she was taken to the Lancashire East branch in Altham, near Burnley, to be cared for.

An overweight Lily when she was taken in to the RSPCA's Lancashire East rescue centre

On her arrival Lily was found to be almost twice the weight of a healthy dog of her breed - weighing in at a whopping 13.7kg when she was admitted on January 26.

Demi said: “When I went to see her I couldn't believe her size - she reminded me of a puffer fish. She was blown up like a balloon.

“She couldn’t even walk to my van so I had to carry her.

“Lily had no quality of life and was in real danger of dying prematurely from heart failure so she really did need help.”

Lily's owner signed her dog over to the RSPCA after she couldn't manage her.

Once at the RSPCA branch staff got to work on providing Lily with a special diet dog food and was given a number of small feeds.

As she lost weight she was also able to exercise more which helped her slim down and when she was re-homed with her new owner Ruth , aged 80, in May she was a healthy 7.7kgs.

“She even had sores on her belly from it rubbing against the floor as she walked - she was struggling to breath and panting.

A slimmed-down Lily has now been rehomed

“But as she lost weight she began to enjoy playing - she was certainly a couch potato and we were delighted when she went to her new home and we know she is now enjoying a new lease of life and is much more active.”

RSPCA pet welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines said: “Pet obesity is a serious welfare issue affecting a large proportion of our pets today. Recent studies have suggested that around half of all pet dogs are overweight and this can cause serious health and welfare issues for them such as heart disease and diabetes.

“Obesity can affect all types of pets and the main cause is from eating too much or not exercising enough. As a rough guide for dogs and cats - you should be able to see and feel the outline of their ribs without excess fat covering them. Other tips are that you should be able to see and feel their waist and it should be clearly visible when viewed from above. Anyone who is concerned about their pet’s weight should speak to their vet for advice.”

