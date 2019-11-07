Mayor of Lancaster launches Christmas card competition

The Mayor of Lancaster is asking primary school age pupils from across the district to design him a Christmas card.

The successful design will be sent to a number of important people on behalf of Lancaster City Council, including Her Majesty the Queen.

For those children wishing to enter the competition, their design should:

• Be on a piece of A4 paper of any colour

• Use strong colours but avoid using glitter

• Not have things stuck on to it – they don’t copy well

• Include their name, age, address and telephone number on the back.

Lancaster Mayor Coun David Whitaker said: “I am really looking forward to receiving the entries produced by the children of our district for my Christmas card competition.

“I’m sure I will have a very difficult decision to make.”

Designs should be sent to the Mayor’s Office, Town Hall, Lancaster, LA1 1PJ. The closing date is Friday, November 29.

The winner will be welcomed to Lancaster Town Hall to meet the Mayor with nine of their friends and family. They will enjoy a tour of the Town Hall and will be presented with a framed copy of their design.