Martyn's custard cuts the mustard for Morecambe RNLI

Martyn Browitt, duty launching authority for the town's lifeboat station, bathed in the yellow dessert outside the lifeboat station on Saturday and received plenty of support from amused and impressed onlookers.

Martyn ended up raising £383 which he said was "a really good total for sitting in a bath of custard for four hours!"

"I had a good laugh with the members of the public who came along and there were lots of very generous people," he said.

Martyn Browitt in his custard bath giving the thumbs up!

"It was chilly on the day, a brisk wind, and when I got home I discovered I had some sunburn, even though there wasn't any sun!"

Martyn said the idea came to him "out of the blue".

"The lifeboat crew are a great group of people and it's really good to give back to the community," he said.

"We are run entirely on donations and it's so important that people are able to give generously so we can keep our work going."

Martyn Browitt in his custard bath flanked by his Morecambe RNLI colleagues.