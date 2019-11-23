Manchester United's Phil Jones and comic Dave Spikey among Lancashire stars of stage, screen and sport donating big prizes to health charity auction

Some of Lancashire’s most famous faces are donating to an appeal for a pioneering new health facility in the county.

Stars from the realms of TV, sport, and the music industry have put their weight behind Sue Ryder’s latest fundraising appeal to raise as much as possible for the charity’s new Neurological Care Centre Lancashire.

Local celebrities including Preston-born Manchester United ace Phil Jones (Man United), Ranvir Singh (Good Morning Britain), Dave Spikey (Phoenix Nights), and James Walsh (Starsailor) – who was born in Wigan and raised in Chorley – have together donated a list of highly sought-after auction items, just in time for Christmas shoppers hoping to snap up a wonderfully unique gift for a loved one this year.

The amazing items up for grabs include two tickets to an evening of comedy with legends Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan on Friday, December 6 at the Lancaster Grand, with a meet and greet with Jasper prior to the performance, signed merchandise from Phil Jones, three signed photographs from Marc Almond, a signed vinyl from Starsailor, a tour of ITV studios, London and two tickets to multi-award-winning comedian Dave Spikey’s upcoming shows in the North West in January in Blackburn, Lytham or Lancaster.

Phil Jones said: “Being a local lad, it makes me very proud to think that Sue Ryder’s new neurological care centre in Preston will lead the way in terms of specialist care. I’m delighted to be able to help the charity raise as much as possible to fund the equipment it needs to offer local people and families with neurological conditions and brain injuries the best service possible.”

Terry Mears, Centre Director for Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre Lancashire, added: “We are really delighted and overwhelmed that some of Lancashire’s best loved personalities have shown their support for our new neurological care centre, which will provide expert support and allow us to be at the forefront of modernising neurological care across the county.

“Money raised from these donations will go towards the provision of vital equipment that will support the work of the centre and help create the best environment for residents to thrive in their everyday lives, therapy sessions and social activities.”

To get your hands on one of these amazing prizes, simply visit https://www.givergy.com/charity/sue-ryder. You have until Friday, December 20 before this auction lot closes.

Bidding on the two tickets to Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan’s show at the Lancaster Grand Theatre will close on Friday, November 29, one week before the show.

The Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre Lancashire is a specialist neurological care centre based at D’Urton Manor, Preston, caring for people aged 18 and over with a range of neurological conditions such as Huntington’s Disease and multiple sclerosis (MS). The centre aims to provide the care people need to optimise their health and wellbeing, maximise their independence and support their emotional and social needs.