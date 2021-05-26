Man who learned to walk again will do Three Peaks Challenge to help Morecambe woman's fight for life-changing treatment

Neil Wright.

Neil Wright is raising money to help young Morecambe woman Shauney Huntriss, who is trying to pull together the funds needed for surgery which would help her to walk.

As we have reported previously, Shauney is partially sighted and suffers from cerebral palsy, which affects her lower limbs.

She needs crutches to walk and has been told that if she does not have surgery, she will be in a wheelchair by the time she's in her thirties as the muscles in her lower legs become tighter.

Shauney Huntriss.

Neil has been fundraising for Shauney since March, when he completed a Scafell Pike hike and climb via the toughest route, Great Langdale.

He has gone on to raise £187 for Shauney's Justgiving page so far, and continues to raise funds on her behalf.

Neil's next challenge, which takes place on May 29, is the Three Peaks Challenge, and he will also undertake further challenges after that.

Neil has been training for the Three Peaks by doing weekly hikes to prepare himself.

He said: "My main motivation for doing this is when I was seven I was nearly killed by a car and almost lost my own ability to walk. I spent 18 months living on the children's ward learning to walk again. I want to raise as much as I can for this cause."