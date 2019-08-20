Man found dead in Lancaster as bomb squad attends property

Dale Street in Lancaster. Image courtesy of Google Streetview.
A man has been found dead outside a house in Lancaster.

Lancaster police say they were called at around 11.45am on Monday August 19 to reports of a body of a man, believed to be in his 70s, found outside an address in Dale Street.

Specialist bomb disposal officers also attended the address to help dispose of “several defunct munitions” and a shotgun found inside.

The items were safely removed from the address.

A police spokesman said there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.