Major Lancaster city centre road closed after man hit by car

A man in his 40s is being treated in hospital after being hit by a car in Lancaster.

A car and a pedestrian were involved in the crash, which happened in Cable Street just before 11.20am this morning, Monday.

The pedestrian suffered a head injury which is thought to be serious, and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said paramedics were called to the scene at 11.19am.

"A man in his 40s was taken to hospital after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian," they said.

“He was the pedestrian and was taken to a Royal Preston Hospital. He has a head injury that is thought to be serious."

Cable Street has been closed by police, and Lancaster Area Police have asked on Facebook that motorists take alternative routes until the emergency services have completed their investigating.

If anyone saw the accident or has CCTV footage in their vehicles please contact the police on 101.