Lottery boost for Lancaster theatre group

Stagestruck Theatre Group, based in Slyne, is celebrating being awarded a grant of £575 from The National Lottery Community Fund, to celebrate the National Lottery’s 25th birthday.

The group applied for the grant in December towards the cost of taking cast members to see a professional show – and as the grant application form asked if the cost of food and drink was to be included, they also included a cheeky ask for a contribution towards an interval ice-cream!

And they were absolutely delighted to find the application was successful!

The money will be a contribution towards costs for those who would normally not be able to afford a ticket to see a professional show.

It is hoped that those that can afford a full price ticket will pay for themselves.

Stagestruck Theatre Group is an all-inclusive amateur theatre group and performs a yearly self-penned musical at the Grand Theatre in Lancaster.

The group has recently been finishing off rehearsals for its performance of Peter Pan, which is showing at the Grand from February 6 to 8.

The group consists of children and adults, all with varying abilities (Tinkerbell is seven and the oldest pirate is...about 10 times older than Tinkerbell) and some of the group have never seen a professional performance.