Look out for Speedo Mick as he walks through Lancaster and Morecambe this week

Speedo Mick walking through Preston during his charity trek last year.

Dressed in his trademark Everton swimming trunks and hat, Mick - Michael Cullen - has been walking across the north of England for his latest charity venture - a 2,000 mile, five-month trek across the UK and Ireland.

As well as raising funds he has been looking for charities and good causes to give up to £250,000 to along the way through his charity, the SpeedoMick Foundation.

Mick is currently on the last leg of his 'stomp' before finishing in Liverpool on December 17.

This week's route for Speedo Mick.

And after arriving in Carnforth from Kendal this evening, Mick will brave the winter weather walk to Morecambe and on to Garstang via Lancaster on Wednesday, before heading to Preston on Thursday.

“The reason I’m doing the tour is to give back to the people and the communities who have supported me in the past," he said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has placed a huge strain on the finances of so many worthy charities and shone a light on how difficult life can be for a lot of young people in this country, whether because of a lack of food, money or opportunities. So I’ll do anything I can to help.

“Homelessness, mental health and disadvantaged young people are issues very close to my own heart as I’ve been through those struggles and I know how hard it is to come out the other side.

Mick pictured last week. Photo: @speedomick on Twitter

“In my life, I’ve been in some dark, lonely, hopeless places and for me, one the most rewarding parts of my fundraising has been to help people who are facing what I have faced."

Last week Mick asked Tyson Fury to join him for a fight when he visits Morecambe, but he has yet to have a response from the heavyweight champion, who lives in the town with his wife and family.