Lifelong Lancaster City FC fan returns to Giant Axe with help of care home staff

A Lancaster care home resident and lifelong Dolly Blues fan was taken back to Giant Axe at the weekend to watch Lancaster City’s FA Trophy match.

Joseph is a resident at Laurel Bank Care Home and has been a lifelong supporter of Lancaster City FC, attending both home and away games for many years.

Joseph at the match on Saturday.

He has fond memories of The Dolly Blue pub, and used to be a well known friendly face in and around the ground.

However, he has been unable to attend games for the last few years...until now!

With the help of staff from Laurel Bank, Joseph attended the FA Trophy replay on Saturday against Stourbridge.

He thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon, despite the cold, although was a little bit disappointed with the result – Stourbridge won 2-1.

“It was a bit of a shame, the lads didn’t really grow into the game,” he said. “They had a great chance to equalise at the end, but it just wasn’t their day.

“Still though, it’s been very nice to be back at the club, and to see that some of the old faces are still here too.”

Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making Joseph’s dream come true, as they knew how much it meant to him, and they all wanted to be there to see the smile on Joseph’s face.

The home would like to thank club secretary Graham Dockerty in particular for his warm welcome and his help in organising the day out, and also the rest of the staff at the club as a whole for being so hospitable.

Lyndsay Scott, general manager at the home, said: “We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Laurel Bank. It was so nice to see how happy Joseph was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”

