Lib Dems celebrate wins in Lancaster City Council by-elections

Lib Dems have won two seats in Lancaster City Council by-elections.

Gerry Blaikie won the Bare seat with 428 votes, with James Andrew Sommerville (Green) second with 301 votes.

MBI candidate June Irene Ashworth was third with 243 votes, followed by Jane Wangui Cottam (Conservative) with 215 votes and Labour's Valerie Joyce Rogerson on 107 votes.

The by-election was held after the death in May aged 68 of Coun Stephie Barber, former leader of the Conservative group.

In the by-election for Upper Lune Valley, Ross Douglas Hunter won a seat on Lancaster City Council for Lib Dems with 390 votes.

In second place was Iain Scott Harbison (Conservative) with 183 votes, followed by Nicky Sharkey (Green) on 24 votes and Faith Kenrick (Labour) on 21 votes.

The by-election followed the passing of Coun Stewart Scothern, previously the Conservative representative for Upper Lune Valley, who died in October, aged 73.