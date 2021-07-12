Landmark Lancaster church seeking support for tower renovations

St Paul's Church in Scotforth.

St Paul’s thrives on being a parish church deeply rooted in its location. When Scotforth was recently voted the best suburb to live in Lancashire for community well-being, the image used was that of the church.

The building is Grade II listed and opened its doors to the community of Scotforth in 1876. Unfortunately, the tower is in need of urgent repairs to preserve it and to keep the beautiful and unique terracotta ‘pot’ church watertight.

Like many other charities and organisations, the pandemic has stretched the finances so they have turned to crowdfunder to reach out to the wider community.

Many people locally, nationally and internationally have a connection to the church whether it is for a baptism, wedding, funeral or attending Sunday or weekday services, and many with a long family history and tradition.

You can support the church here, where there is also more information about the work and a video showing a different perspective of this well-recognised building.