Lancaster's mayor and council leader ask people to consider wearing face coverings

Coun Caroline Jackson.

Although all legal restrictions were lifted on July 19, many people have chosen to wear face coverings, as recommended by the Government, on public transport and crowded public spaces.

Couns Mike Greenall and Caroline Jackson have both taken the personal decision to continue to wear face coverings when out and about and have urged others to follow suit.

Coun Jackson said: “I’ve made the personal decision to continue wearing a face covering while in busy spaces like shops to both prevent the spread of the virus and provide reassurance to others, particularly those who are feeling anxious about the lifting of restrictions.

The Mayor of Lancaster at a recent event at Giant Axe.

“I’m encouraged to see that large numbers of people have chosen to do the same and the way our entire community has responded positively.

“It’s only by working together that we will beat the pandemic and choosing to wear a face covering is a simple act that could save lives.”

The Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Mike Greenall, added: “Now, more than ever, we need to work together as a community if we are to beat Covid-19. I will continue to wear a face covering during my mayoral events and socially and would ask others to consider doing the same.