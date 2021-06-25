Lancaster's homeless centre gets new lease of life thanks to Prince's Trust volunteers

Prince's Trust volunteers at work at the homeless centre.

The team of young people have been hard at work for the last two weeks redecorating the Edward Street centre, and also tidying up the groundwork and flowerbeds around the building.

Lancaster and District Homeless Action Service thanked the group at an official 'handover' on Friday.

Centre manager Phil Moore said the idea came about following a homeless forum meeting which was attended by Charlie Brown from Lancashire Fire and Rescue, who coordinates the Prince's Trust work around the district.

One of the Prince's Trust volunteers at work at the homeless centre.

She said the centre would be an ideal location for some of the young volunteers to work on.

Phil said: "The group chose us as their project and they have been absolutely fantastic. We can't speak highly enough of them.

"We provided the materials and they have provided all the labour. As a charity we couldn't have paid for the work to be done, so we are absolutely delighted.

"It's been great having them around and it's been good for them to see the work that we do.

Part of the finished building.

"This has come at the perfect time to show that we are hopefully moving towards a brighter future."

As well as the refurbishment, the group hopes to return at a later date to add a mural to one of the exterior walls of the building.

How the centre looked before the refurbishment.

How part of the centre looked before the work was carried out.