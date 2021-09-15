Lancaster woman wins award for lockdown voluntary work

Kate Ashworth.

Kate Ashworth set up the Lancaster and Morecambe Lockdown Baby Group.

And she was among the winners of the BBC Radio Lancashire Make a Difference Awards, which aim to recognise unsung heroes from across the county, reflecting everything from good neighbours to voluntary work.

Hundreds of entries were whittled down to 40 finalists and the 10 winners were announced at the annual ceremony, which this year took place on September 11 at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

The Radio Lancashire Make a Difference Awards ceremony.

And Kate came away with the Volunteer of the Year Award.

BBC Radio Lancashire’s breakfast show presenter Graham Liver hosted the awards.

Speaking at the event, Graham said: “All of the finalists are simply amazing in their own way and I’m so pleased that BBC Radio Lancashire has been able to shine a light on their hard work and give them some of the recognition they deserve.