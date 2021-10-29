Lancaster woman to undertake 16 days of activism against gender-based violence
Lancaster resident Anna Hopkins made national news last year by running for women murdered by domestic violence as part of the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence - an initiative set up by the UN in 1991.
This year, Anna - together with a group of local women - is planning to put on a series of events to mark the 16 days of activism, which run from November 25 until December 10.
The events so far include:
"A 5km run to raise awareness of domestic violence: Saturday December 4 at Williamson Park, Lancaster, at 2pm. More details here*An online panel session with politicians discussing gender-based violence: Jess Phillips (Labour), Shahrar Ali (Green Party), Wera Hobhouse/Christine Jardine (Liberal Democrats), Anne Milton (Ex-Conservatives): Tuesday November 30, 7.30pm
*A panel session of practitioners discussing gender based violence: Health, education, police, law, social services, third sector: Thursday December 2, 7.30pm. at the Olive Bar, Gregson Centre
*Live music and dancing at the Gregson Centre in the Hall: Friday November 26, £5 on the door. Beforehand will be a rally through town - meet at Dalton Square at 7pm
*A film to be shown at the Dukes on the topic of gender-based violence, with discussion to follow after the film. Date TBC
*An art exhibition from local secondary schools on the pupils’ interpretation of gender-based violence. To be shown at the Gregson Centre from November 25 until December 10
The idea of the events is to enable the local people of Lancaster to hear and see more about the issues of gender based violence and to be able to discuss and debate this and feel actively connected to a topic that is continuing to cause huge ill effects to so many women.