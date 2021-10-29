Lancaster woman to undertake 16 days of activism against gender-based violence

A banner from last year's 16 Days of Activism run.

This year, Anna - together with a group of local women - is planning to put on a series of events to mark the 16 days of activism, which run from November 25 until December 10.

The events so far include:

"A 5km run to raise awareness of domestic violence: Saturday December 4 at Williamson Park, Lancaster, at 2pm. More details here*An online panel session with politicians discussing gender-based violence: Jess Phillips (Labour), Shahrar Ali (Green Party), Wera Hobhouse/Christine Jardine (Liberal Democrats), Anne Milton (Ex-Conservatives): Tuesday November 30, 7.30pm

Anna Hopkins.

*A panel session of practitioners discussing gender based violence: Health, education, police, law, social services, third sector: Thursday December 2, 7.30pm. at the Olive Bar, Gregson Centre

*Live music and dancing at the Gregson Centre in the Hall: Friday November 26, £5 on the door. Beforehand will be a rally through town - meet at Dalton Square at 7pm

*A film to be shown at the Dukes on the topic of gender-based violence, with discussion to follow after the film. Date TBC

*An art exhibition from local secondary schools on the pupils’ interpretation of gender-based violence. To be shown at the Gregson Centre from November 25 until December 10