Lancaster woman becomes 'Mrs Claus' in a bid to bring some festive cheer for poorly children

For Laura Richardson (37) is once again collecting toys and gifts to be handed out to young patients at Royal Lancaster Infirmary on Christmas Day.

And Laura, who lives in Heysham, is appealing to generous local folk to support her mission and play their part in spreading festive joy by buying an extra gift for a child in hospital this Christmas.

Laura, who works as an administrator and clinical support worker in healthcare and is also a Covid-19 tester, is no stranger to fundraising and began her toy collection mission five years ago, which has since gone from strength-to-strength. Last year her "make a child smile" collection provided 26 big boxes of toys and gifts, which were handed to poorly youngsters.

Laura Richardson with the boxes of gifts she donated last year

She expects to exceed the amount this year saying: "Every child in hospital on Christmas Day should have a huge smile on their face."

She explained: "All the toys and gifts collected will be donated directly to Bay Hospital Charity Office, and they will sort out into gender and age and wrap all the donations collected. The toys and gifts will be given to the poorly children on the children's ward 32 at RLI by Santa and his team, brightening up the ward on Christmas morning.

"All donations need to be with me by December 4th as the charity office will have to isolate all the donations due to the current Covid-19 guidelines and then have time to wrap and organise the collection.

"I currently have various ways of donating, I have an Amazon wishlist, you can donate via PayPal or contact me directly on Facebook to make payments via bank transfer and I can buy toys on your behalf which last year was very popular due to Covid isolations.

"We know times are tough for many people at the moment but I would be hugely grateful if anyone felt able to add an extra gift to their list this year.”

"Also, there is a drop off point at Hugos on the main road A6 across from the New Holly. If anyone would like to donate and drop off at mine, then people can also get in touch with me on 07837416376 and arrange to get the items to me."

Laura went onto say: "Many years ago I worked in the children's wards at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary. I have a personal connection with the children's units from working there over the years as a support worker and also my children have both been on the assessment units themselves. I have had first hand experience of how difficult it is for not only the children, but their families over the Christmas period.

"One Christmas I worked and came away feeling very emotional, I had walked into a room where there was a mother in tears, emotionally drained and needing support. It was part of my job to offer support to this lady and her family, and it was difficult watching her put a brave face as she comforted her child, telling them everything would be okay. I came away from that shift thinking what could I do to make Christmas day more special, to somehow make the concept of being in hospital at Christmas bearable? This is when I started #makeachildsmile campaign, and have been very successful every year with the local community behind me."